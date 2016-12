Public Access Channel Baldwinsville, more commonly known as PAC-B TV, is operated and maintained by a dedicated group of volunteers. Additional volunteers are always welcome.

The adage goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words.” In today’s digital age, video is worth even more. If you have an interest in videography and the mechanics of public access television – producing, editing and more – we need you. We’ll provide the training.

To view videos that have aired on PAC-B TV, click here.